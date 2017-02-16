Seven-minute explainers

Life after the White House

The Week Staff
February 16, 2017
Lauren Hansen

This week I learned that Brazil and France almost went to war over lobster, and more

6:59
Seven-minute Explainers

A brief history of Inauguration Day traditions

7:00
Seven-minute Opinions

The strange serenity of Barack Obama

6:52
Seven-minute Explainers

How the geeks inherited the Earth

6:43
Seven-minute Opinions

The scientific reason you should be watching Planet Earth

10:40
This Week I Learned

This week I learned how fake news can be good for your brain, and more

7:00
Seven-minute Opinions

American Pravda: How Donald Trump could sovietize the media

8:17
This Week I Learned

This week I learned 1 in 8 people is carrying around remnants of a twin consumed in the womb, and more

