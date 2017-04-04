Seven-minute opinions

This is how American health care kills people

Ryan Cooper
April 4, 2017
*Subscribe to The Week's podcasts on iTunes*

Read more on this story.

LATEST
PODCASTS
Listen
6:06
Seven-minute Explainers

Why it's difficult to tell a Canadian accent from a Californian one

Why it's difficult to tell a Canadian accent from a Californian one
Listen
11:37
This Week I Learned

This week I learned the unexpected ways an asteroid could kill us all, and more

This week I learned the unexpected ways an asteroid could kill us all, and more
Listen
7:01
Seven-minute Explainers

The mainstreaming of mindfulness meditation

The mainstreaming of mindfulness meditation
Listen
9:36
This Week I Learned

This week I learned why we're all suckers for the good cop/bad cop routine, and more

This week I learned why we're all suckers for the good cop/bad cop routine, and more
Listen
7:00
Seven-minute Explainers

Why Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds couldn't stay apart

Why Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds couldn't stay apart
Listen
6:41
Seven-minute Opinions

Reading 1984 in the age of Trump

Reading 1984 in the age of Trump
Listen
12:20
This Week I Learned

This week I learned honeybees say 'oops' when they're startled, and more

This week I learned honeybees say 'oops' when they're startled, and more
Listen
6:59
Seven-minute Explainers

Life after the White House

Life after the White House