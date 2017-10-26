Seven-minute explainers

Why cheap horror flicks are Hollywood gold

Jessie Wright-Mendoza
October 26, 2017
8 low-budget horror flicks to freak you out this Halloween

Here are our picks for the best low-budget horror films available to stream now, listed from lowest to highest production budget of $1,000,000 or less.

1. Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer

Budget: $111,000

Streaming on: Amazon Prime

2. Housebound

Budget: $250,000

Streaming on: Netflix

3. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Budget: $300,000

Streaming on: Amazon Prime

4. Stake Land

Budget: $650,000

Streaming on: Netflix

5. Hellraiser

Budget: $1,000,000

Streaming on: Hulu, Netflix

6. Hush

Budget: $1,000,000

Streaming on: Netflix

7. The Invitation

Budget: $1,000,000

Streaming on: Netflix

8. Under the Shadow

Budget: $1,000,000

Streaming on: Netflix

