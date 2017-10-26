Why cheap horror flicks are Hollywood gold

8 low-budget horror flicks to freak you out this Halloween
Here are our picks for the best low-budget horror films available to stream now, listed from lowest to highest production budget of $1,000,000 or less.
1. Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer
Budget: $111,000
Streaming on: Amazon Prime
2. Housebound
Budget: $250,000
Streaming on: Netflix
3. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Budget: $300,000
Streaming on: Amazon Prime
4. Stake Land
Budget: $650,000
Streaming on: Netflix
5. Hellraiser
Budget: $1,000,000
6. Hush
Budget: $1,000,000
Streaming on: Netflix
7. The Invitation
Budget: $1,000,000
Streaming on: Netflix
8. Under the Shadow
Budget: $1,000,000
Streaming on: Netflix