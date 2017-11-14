Has Generation X lost its chance to occupy the White House?

What the Constitution really says about guns
This week I learned that dogs can smell happiness, and more
The strange, circuitous history of Daylight Saving Time
Why Puerto Rico never had a path to statehood
This week I learned that salmon sex literally moves mountains, and more
The lessons of the Russian revolution, 100 years later
What America lost when it ended the draft
This week I learned worms can smell danger, and more
This week I learned plants can smell predators coming, and more
This week I learned plants can smell predators coming, and more
This week I learned that salmon sex literally moves mountains, and more
This week I learned that salmon sex literally moves mountains, and more
The strange, circuitous history of Daylight Saving Time
The strange, circuitous history of Daylight Saving Time
A definitive, absolutely correct, unquestionable ranking of the months of the year
A definitive, absolutely correct, unquestionable ranking of the months of the year
This week I learned that dogs can smell happiness, and more
This week I learned that dogs can smell happiness, and more
This week I learned plants can smell predators coming, and more
This week I learned plants can smell predators coming, and more
The strange, circuitous history of Daylight Saving Time
The strange, circuitous history of Daylight Saving Time
This week I learned how female dolphins are weaponizing their vaginas to fight the underwater patriarchy, and more
This week I learned how female dolphins are weaponizing their vaginas to fight the underwater patriarchy, and more
This week I learned spoilers can actually make a story better, and more
This week I learned spoilers can actually make a story better, and more
Why Ronald Reagan enthusiastically signed America's first real gun control law
Why Ronald Reagan enthusiastically signed America's first real gun control law
Why immigration in Canada is less divisive than in the U.S.
Why immigration in Canada is less divisive than in the U.S.
This week I learned a good mood can make the flu vaccine more effective, and more
This week I learned a good mood can make the flu vaccine more effective, and more
Why severe flooding is becoming increasingly common — and more destructive
Why severe flooding is becoming increasingly common — and more destructive