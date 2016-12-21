The daily business briefing: December 21, 2016

Retailers agree to end on-call worker scheduling

Six major retailers, including Aeropostale, Carter's, and Walt Disney Co., will stop requiring hourly employees to check in to see if they are needed, or risk having scheduled shifts canceled on short notice, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said on Tuesday. Over the last year, attorneys general in New York and seven other states, including California and Illinois, have sent letters to retailers telling them that "unpredictable" schedules increase stress on workers and their families. The letters requested information on the companies' scheduling practices. About 50,000 workers will be affected by the companies' agreement to end on-call scheduling. Carter's said it signed on "in the spirit of cooperation."