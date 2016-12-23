The daily business briefing: December 23, 2016

Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse settle toxic mortgage cases

Germany's Deutsche Bank on Friday agreed to pay $7.2 billion to settle a U.S. Justice Department lawsuit over riskier-than-advertised mortgage-backed securities that played a large role in the 2007-08 global financial meltdown. The settlement, which still needs final approval, includes $3.1 billion in fines and $4.1 billion in relief to consumers. The amount marked a relief for Deutsche Bank, which had earlier said it might have to pay up to $14 billion to settle the civil charges. Also on Friday, Credit Suisse agreed to pay $5.3 billion in a similar settlement, and the Justice Department filed suit against Britain's Barclays Bank for allegedly misrepresenting the value of the loans it sold investors.