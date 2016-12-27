The daily business briefing: December 27, 2016

Stock futures flat as U.S. markets prepare to open after long holiday weekend

U.S. stock futures pointed to a flat open for U.S. markets on Tuesday as trading resumes after the three-day Christmas weekend. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite benchmark indexes all inched lower shortly before the opening bell. The Dow has been flirting with the untouched 20,000 level after an extended post-election rally that has left it up by 14.6 percent on the year. Retailers such as Amazon and Walmart are expected to be in focus on Tuesday as investors look for signs of how they did in the crucial holiday shopping season. Asian and European stocks saw lackluster early trading. London markets remain closed in an extended holiday break.