The daily business briefing: December 30, 2016

Amazon applies for patent of airborne distribution facilities

Amazon has filed a patent application for the use of airships to serve as distribution centers for products to be delivered by drones. According to the application, which was filed two years ago but only spotted by research firm CB Insights analyst Zoe Leavitt this week, drones launched from "airborne fulfillment centers" would use much less power than drones taking off from the ground. The airships would hover at 45,000 feet, with smaller airships restocking them. Amazon, which has plans to start using drones for some deliveries next year, was not available for immediate comment.