The daily business briefing: January 2, 2017

Samsung and Hyundai chiefs see rising protectionism as a problem in 2017

Top executives at Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor said Monday that slowing economic growth and rising protectionism around the world would stoke increasing uncertainties for their businesses in the coming year. Samsung Vice Chair Kwon Oh-hyun urged employees to step up quality control in the face of the headwinds, which come as the South Korean technology giant is preparing to announce the findings of its investigation into the overheating problems that resulted in the discontinuation of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone. Hyundai Motor Chair Chung Mong-koo said that despite the threat of protectionism, Hyundai and its sister Kia Motors expect new model introductions to boost sales by 4.7 percent to 8.25 million vehicles this year. They sold 7.88 million last year, missing their 2016 sales target.