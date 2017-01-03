The daily business briefing: January 3, 2017

Bitcoin price hits three-year high

The price of bitcoin passed the $1,000 mark on Monday, reaching its highest level since November 2013. The cryptocurrency has been rising steadily for months, with its rise fueled by geopolitical uncertainty, the devaluation of China's currency, and an increase in interest from professional investors. "We are seeing the aftermath of zero interest rates run amok. So bitcoin is a healthy reminder that we don't have to hold on to dollars or renminbi, which is subject to capital controls and loss of purchasing power. Rather it's a new asset class," Bobby Lee, chief executive of BTC China, one of the world's largest bitcoin exchanges, told CNBC.