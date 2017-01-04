The daily business briefing: January 4, 2017

Stocks gain on first trading day of 2017

U.S. stocks and the dollar started the 2017 trading year with gains on Tuesday. The dollar jumped to its highest level in 14 years against the euro and a basket of several major currencies. The Nasdaq Composite hit a record intraday high, and both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 edged higher, close to record highs. "Job growth appears to be picking up, orders are picking up quite strongly, prices are increasing quite strongly as well," said Shaun Osborne, currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto. "That suggests the (Federal Reserve) is going to have to remain active in this kind of environment." Global stocks were mixed on Wednesday, but S&P 500 and Dow futures edged higher before the opening bell.