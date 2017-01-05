The daily business briefing: January 5, 2017

Apple pulls Times app in China at government's request

Apple has removed The New York Times app from its app store in China. The move, made last month, was necessary to comply with a request from Chinese authorities. "We have been informed that the app is in violation of local regulations," said Fred Sainz, an Apple spokesman. China started blocking Times websites in 2012 after a series of articles on the wealth amassed by the family of then-prime minister Wen Jiabao, but readers still could access the Chinese-language app. The move is part of China's "wider attempt to prevent readers in China from accessing independent news coverage by The New York Times," said Eileen Murphy, a Times spokeswoman in New York.