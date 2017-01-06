The daily business briefing: January 6, 2017

Report: Trump to ask Congress, not Mexico, to pay for border wall

President-elect Donald Trump's transition team has let congressional Republican leaders know that Trump plans to ask Congress to provide money to start building the border wall he promised to erect between the U.S. and Mexico, The Associated Press and CNN reported. Trump reportedly prefers to fund the project that way, instead of making Mexico pay for it, as he repeatedly vowed during the campaign, because it would let him go through the appropriations under a 2006 law to build border fencing. That way, he would avoid having to push through a new border-wall bill that probably would face strong opposition from Democrats and some Republicans. On Friday, Trump tweeted that "any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later!"