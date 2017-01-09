The daily business briefing: January 9, 2017

Trump son-in-law Kushner distances himself from business ties

Jared Kushner, President-elect Donald Trump's son-in-law, is distancing himself from his New York real estate business in the clearest sign yet that he plans to take a job in the incoming Trump administration. Kushner is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka, and already serves informally as a close adviser. In order to take a formal position in the White House, he will have to argue successfully that a federal anti-nepotism law preventing officials from appointing relatives does not apply in his case, in addition to eliminating any appearance of conflicts of interest. Kushner has been "consulting with the Office of Government Ethics regarding the steps he would take," his lawyer, Jamie Gorelick, said, and would "resign from his position at Kushner Companies and divest substantial assets in accordance with federal guidelines."