The daily business briefing: January 13, 2017

Yellen sees no "serious" short-term obstacles for economy

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said Thursday that she sees no short-term "serious obstacles" for the U.S. economy, although she warned of long-term threats posed by low productivity and growing inequality. "I see the economy as doing quite well," Yellen said in a town hall meeting with educators. The remarks came after the Fed last month hiked interest rates for the first time in a year. Policy makers also indicated that they would likely raise rates three more times in 2017 with expected continued economic strengthening. Despite the upbeat comments, global markets struggled Friday after China released disappointing trade data showing that exports fell by 7.7 percent last year due to weak global demand.