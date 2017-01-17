The daily business briefing: January 17, 2017

Push to arrest Samsung chief puts leadership plan in doubt

Samsung's succession plan has been thrown into doubt as prosecutors seek the arrest of the South Korean technology giant's de facto chief and heir apparent, board Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee, in connection with the influence peddling scandal that got President Park Geun-hye stripped of her powers. A judge on Wednesday will consider whether to arrest Lee on charges of paying more than $36 million in bribes to an organization linked to Choi Soon-sil, a friend of Park's at the center of the scandal. Lee also has been accused of embezzlement and perjury, but denies any wrongdoing.