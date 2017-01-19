The daily business briefing: January 19, 2017

Theresa May says U.K. will remain 'world leader' after Brexit

British Prime Minister Theresa May said Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that the U.K. would continue to be a "world leader" on trade after its exit from the European Union. May's speech to business leaders and politicians came after EU leaders said a post-Brexit trade deal would be "difficult" for Britain and the EU. May also warned that leaders need to address "division and despair" being caused as inequality increases under globalization. "Talk of greater globalization can make people fearful," she said. "For many it means their jobs outsourced and their wages undercut. It means having to sit back as they watch their communities change around them."