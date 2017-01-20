The daily business briefing: January 20, 2017

Yellen says Fed not 'behind the curve' with gradual rate hikes

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Thursday reaffirmed the argument for gradually raising interest rates. She said the U.S. central bank had not "fallen behind the curve" as it tries to contain inflation while boosting the economy but not letting it get overheated. "I consider it prudent to adjust the stance of monetary policy gradually over time," she said Thursday at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research in California. It was Yellen's second speech in the week leading up to President-elect Donald Trump's Friday inauguration. One wild card as the Fed plots its next move is how Trump's promised tax and regulation cuts, infrastructure spending, and other policies affect the economy.