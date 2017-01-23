The daily business briefing: January 23, 2017

Foxconn mulls $7 billion investment in U.S. factory

Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group is considering investing more than $7 billion in a U.S. display-making facility, the company's chairman and chief executive, Terry Gou, said Sunday. The plant could create as many as 50,000 jobs. Gou said that Foxconn, based in Taiwan, had been exploring such a move for years, and that the move still "is not a promise. It is a wish." Foxconn is one of the biggest employers in China, where it cranks out most of Apple's iPhones. President Trump has been threatening to hike tariffs on imports, notably those from China, and he has singled out Apple as he called for companies to bring jobs home to the U.S.