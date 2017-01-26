The daily business briefing: January 26, 2017

Trump Hotels aims for big U.S. expansion

The CEO of President Trump's hotel management business says that the company plans to speed up its U.S. expansion, potentially tripling the number of luxury hotels it operates in the country. Trump Hotels CEO Eric Danziger said that the company has luxury hotels in five of the 26 major U.S. metropolitan areas but he doesn't "see any reason that we couldn't be in all of them eventually." The statement came as Trump Hotels sets aside plans in China, which has been angered over Trump's protectionist trade rhetoric. Ethics experts and Democratic lawmakers have urged Trump to divest his holdings to avoid conflicts of interest, and some said the expansion plans could escalate the controversy.