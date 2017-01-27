The daily business briefing: January 27, 2017

Mexico's president cancels meeting with Trump over border wall

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto said Thursday that he was canceling his scheduled meeting with President Trump in Washington next week. He was under intense pressure to snub Trump for signing an executive order to start building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Peña Nieto also rejected Trump's call for Mexico to foot the bill for the wall, which is estimated to cost around $14 billion, give or take a few billion. Trump said the decision to cancel the meeting was mutual, and that a 20 percent tax on Mexican imports was one way to deliver on his promise to make Mexico pay for the wall. The spat increased the danger of a trade war between the Trump administration and Mexico, one of America's biggest trading partners.