The daily business briefing: January 30, 2017

Airbnb offers shelter to people stranded by Trump travel ban

Airbnb said on Sunday that it was offering free accommodation to people stranded by President Trump's executive order restricting travel to the U.S. by people from seven majority-Muslim nations. Airbnb chief executive Brian Chesky said the restrictions on refugees were "not right." "We must stand with those who are affected," Chesky said. Technology firms that hire thousands of immigrants from Arab and South Asian nations also expressed opposition to Trump's policy. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said the actions were "so un-American it pains us all." The White House said the 90-day travel ban for nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen was necessary to make sure the government can keep out terrorists.