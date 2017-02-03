The daily business briefing: February 3, 2017

Uber chief drops out of Trump advisory council

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick said Thursday that he was leaving President Trump's business advisory council over Trump's executive order on immigration. "The executive order is hurting many people in communities all across America," Kalanick said. "Families are being separated, people are stranded overseas and there's a growing fear the U.S. is no longer a place that welcomes immigrants." Uber has lost 200,000 customers since the start of a #DeleteUber boycott effort over Kalanick's participation in the council and his company's decision to continue providing rides at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York after taxi drivers declared a strike to protest the order, which temporarily blocks travel from seven Muslim-majority nations where terrorists have found refuge. Kalanick said his agreement to join Trump's council was never meant to be an endorsement.