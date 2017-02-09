The daily business briefing: February 9, 2017

Intel chief pledges $7 billion Arizona factory investment

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich pledged at an Oval Office meeting with President Trump that the semiconductor maker would invest $7 billion to complete an Arizona chip factory. Krzanich was the latest in a series of U.S. corporate leaders to tout investments in creating U.S. jobs after talking with Trump, who has made boosting employment an early priority of his presidency. Trump has threatened to impose border taxes to punish companies that produce goods outside the country for sale in the U.S. Intel's new factory is already under construction. It is expected to be completed within four years and create about 3,000 company jobs.