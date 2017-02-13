The daily business briefing: February 13, 2017

World stocks rise as 'Trump trades' resume

Global stocks rose on Monday in a resumption of so-called "Trump trades" as investors bet that President Trump's promise to announce plans for tax cuts would give the economy and corporate profits a boost. European stocks rose for the fifth straight trading day, and Asian stocks hit one-and-a-half-year highs, following the lead of the main U.S. indexes, which set records Friday. "This is another sign that, for now, the Trump trade is still on," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at City Index in London. "It also suggests that even with the controversy Trump has caused since he took office, financial markets are still willing to give him the benefit of the doubt."