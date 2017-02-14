The daily business briefing: February 14, 2017

Playboy brings back nudity

Playboy is bringing back nudity in its next issue, due for release at the end of the month, a year after the iconic men's magazine stopped featuring photos of naked women. The struggling magazine announced in October 2015 that it was dropping nudity to attract more advertisers and qualify for better newsstand placement. Cooper Hefner, son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, said in a Twitter post on Monday that "the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake." He also said, "Nudity was never the problem because nudity isn't a problem. Today we're taking our identity back and reclaiming who we are."