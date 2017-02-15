The daily business briefing: February 15, 2017

Facebook launches video app for TVs

Facebook announced Tuesday that it is launching an app that will let users stream videos through Apple and Amazon set-top boxes, and Samsung smart TVs. The video app is the latest example of Facebook's push to become a "video-first" company competing in the TV ad market. The app will allow Facebook users to watch videos shared by friends and companies or public figures they follow, as well as showcase live broadcasts and videos recommended by Facebook based on users' interests. Video on Facebook has grown to billions of views recently, as broadcasters and users experiment as they have done with YouTube. Facebook also is in talks with the music industry to gain access to songs and other professional content.