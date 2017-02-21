The daily business briefing: February 21, 2017

Euro zone ministers agree to new Greece bailout talks

Euro zone finance ministers agreed Monday to start new bailout negotiations with Greece as soon next week. Greece needs a new infusion of aid under its $91 billion bailout to meet its next major debt repayment in the summer. Experts will try to hammer out a proposed deal on new reforms to Greek pensions, taxes, and other financial matters. Greece has relied on bailout money in exchange for painful austerity measures for years, but the head of euro zone finance ministers, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, said the policy is now "moving away from austerity and putting more emphasis on deep reforms."