The daily business briefing: February 22, 2017

Verizon and Yahoo agree to lower price after massive breach

Verizon Communications said on Tuesday that it still planned to buy Yahoo's core internet business, but that it had negotiated a lower price following two cyberattacks in which 1.5 billion accounts were breached. Verizon, the nation's No. 1 wireless carrier, said it shaved $350 million from the original $4.83 billion acquisition price. The original deal was announced in July, but it was held up after the hacking, as Verizon reconsidered how much the Yahoo sites were worth. Verizon was not expected to back out entirely, as it is in a race with its main rival, AT&T, to improve its content offerings and find new ways to grow in a crowded wireless market.