The daily business briefing: February 24, 2017

Norwegian Air challenges big carriers with $65 fares to Europe

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA said Thursday that it would offer tickets starting at $65 one way on 10 new routes between the United States and Europe. The cheapest fares will be "extremely limited" and include no frills, Norwegian Air spokesman Anders Lindström said. "I pay for what I want, you pay for what you want. We don't pay for what everybody else on the plane wants," he said. The fares will be offered on flights to U.K. and Ireland destinations from airports in New York state, Providence, Rhode Island, and Hartford, Connecticut. The discounts are expected to increase pressure to lower fares at major U.S. and European airlines, which already are considering cheaper tickets to attract budget travelers.