The daily business briefing: February 28, 2017

Sexual harassment claims fuel class-action case against Sterling Jewelers

Hundreds of former Sterling Jewelers employees have accused the company's CEO and other leaders of allowing a corporate culture rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, according to arbitration documents obtained by The Washington Post. The declarations, most of which were made years ago, came from roughly 250 women and men who worked at Sterling, the multi-billion dollar conglomerate behind Jared the Galleria of Jewelry and Kay Jewelers. The case was first filed by more than a dozen women in 2008, but has grown into a still-unresolved class action case covering 69,000 women who are current or former Sterling employees. Sterling spokesman David Bouffard said company officials "have thoroughly investigated the allegations and have concluded they are not substantiated by the facts and certainly do not reflect our culture."