The daily business briefing: March 9, 2017

Activists mark International Women's Day with strike

Many women skipped school or work on Wednesday in a strike marking International Women's Day. The "Day Without Women" event was organized by leaders of the women's marches that drew more than a million participants in Washington, D.C., and other cities on the day after President Trump's inauguration, although the crowds were far smaller on Wednesday, numbering in the hundreds in some places. The aim was to show the economic power of women in the U.S. A crowd of about 1,000 people, mostly women, gathered near Trump Tower in New York City, waving signs with slogans such as "Misogyny out of the White House now" and "Resist like a girl." First lady Melania Trump hosted a luncheon at the White House to mark the day. "As an immigrant myself, having grown up in a communist society, I know all too well the value and importance of freedom and equal opportunity," she said.