The daily business briefing: March 13, 2017

Trading week starts cautiously ahead of Fed meeting

U.S. stock futures edged down early Monday, with the S&P 500 index falling by 0.1 percent as investors started the week cautiously ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting. Friday's strong February jobs report was seen as paving the way for the U.S. central bank to raise interest rates when the meeting concludes on Wednesday. "Markets fully expect a rate rise, so market reaction is likely to be muted unless the Fed disappoints," Mike Bell, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, wrote in a note. "All attention is likely to be focused on the press conference to see whether a more hawkish tone is struck. If so, yields and the dollar could move higher still."



