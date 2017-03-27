The daily business briefing: March 27, 2017

White House innovation office to be led by Kushner

President Trump on Monday is expected to announce the creation of a new White House office charged with using ideas from the business world to reform the federal government. The White House Office of American Innovation, described as a "SWAT team of strategic consultants," will be headed by Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and senior adviser, who will report directly to Trump. Kushner will have a staff of former business executives. His team's job will be to bring in fresh thinking to apply to the bureaucracy. "All Americans, regardless of their political views, can recognize that government stagnation has hindered our ability to properly function, often creating widespread congestion and leading to cost overruns and delays," Trump said. "I promised the American people I would produce results, and apply my 'ahead of schedule, under budget' mentality to the government."