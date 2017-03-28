The daily business briefing: March 28, 2017

Musk confirms looming launch of new company aiming to use implants to enhance human brains

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, founder of space-flight company SpaceX and electric-car maker Tesla, confirmed Monday that he is launching another start-up, Neuralink, aiming to help humans boost their brains with tiny implanted electrodes. In a tweet, Musk said that in "about a week" an article would come out offering more details. The new company will work on the development of "neural lace," something Musk has discussed in the past. "Neural lace" has been described as an implant or an appendage attached to the brain to help it interact with devices or otherwise augment human intelligence. "Difficult to dedicate the time," Musk tweeted, "but existential risk is too high not to."