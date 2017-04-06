The daily business briefing: April 6, 2017

Fed support for trimming balance sheet puts investors on edge

Most Federal Reserve policy makers are in favor of trimming the central bank's $4.5 trillion in federal bonds on its balance sheet this year as long as employment and inflation data continue to show that the economy is improving, according to minutes from the Fed's March meeting that were released on Wednesday. The Fed acquired most of the bonds through a monthly bond-buying program that was intended to boost the economy. The news of the Fed's apparent willingness to speed up rolling back its economy-stimulating policies, combined with investor concerns that President Trump might not be able to deliver all of his promised tax cuts, caused stocks to reverse course after they rose in early trading. U.S. futures edged down further early Thursday, pointing to a lower open. European Central Bank head Mario Draghi said Thursday that stimulus programs were still needed in the 19-country euro zone despite economic improvement.