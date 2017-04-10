The daily business briefing: April 10, 2017

21st Century Fox investigates sexual harassment claim against Bill O'Reilly

Fox News' parent company 21st Century Fox announced Sunday that it will have a law firm investigate the sexual harassment claims against Bill O'Reilly, host of The O'Reilly Factor. "This is not blowing over," said civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom, who represents Wendy Walsh, a former contributor to O'Reilly's show, who triggered the investigation by calling 21st Century Fox's anonymous hotline last week to say that O'Reilly had promised to get her a job at the news channel but backed out after she rejected his romantic advances. She earlier gave the same account to The New York Times, which reported a week ago that O'Reilly and his employer had paid $13 million to five women who accused him of sexual harassment and other abuse. O'Reilly has denied the claims, saying accusers "target" him due to his fame. Sixty advertisers have dropped the show since the Times report.