The daily business briefing: April 17, 2017

China reports stronger than expected economic growth

China reported Monday that its economy, the world's second largest behind the U.S., had grown by 6.9 percent in the first quarter, marking a slight improvement after five straight quarters of 6.7 percent or 6.8 percent growth. It was the second consecutive quarter of accelerating growth for China, the first time that has happened in seven years. Economists had expected China to register another quarter of 6.8 percent growth, but it topped forecasts thanks to unexpectedly strong expansion at factories, as well as strong numbers in housing, infrastructure investment, exports, and retail sales. "China, at least in the near term, is in a sweet spot with growth momentum strong and inflation pressures easing," said Rob Subbaraman, chief economist for Asia ex-Japan at Nomura Holdings Inc. in Singapore. "Whichever way you dice it, the first quarter was a strong set of numbers."