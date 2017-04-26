The daily business briefing: April 26, 2017

Wells Fargo shareholders vent anger at board in annual meeting

Wells Fargo shareholders expressed their unhappiness with the bank's board on Tuesday, withholding what normally would be overwhelming support for the slate of directors in a vote at the end of the company's annual meeting. The three-hour meeting was repeatedly interrupted by stockholders demanding to know how bank employees were allowed to open more than 2 million fake accounts for customers without their permission, all because they felt pressure to meet aggressive sales targets. Only three directors received support from 90 percent of shareholders, which chairman Stephen Sanger said they all would normally get. Sanger got just 56 percent approval. "We recognize there is still a great deal of work to do to rebuild the trust of stockholders, customers, and employees," he said.