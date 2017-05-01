The daily business briefing: May 1, 2017

Deal to avoid shutdown gives stocks a modest lift

U.S. stock futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Monday on news that congressional negotiators had struck a deal keep the federal government funded through September, ending the threat of a government shutdown at the end of the week. With economic data on inflation, manufacturing, and construction spending still looming, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures edged up by 0.1 percent, while Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.2 percent. The $1 trillion government spending agreement followed weeks of negotiations nearly disrupted by President Trump's call for including money to start building his promised wall on the Mexican border. The deal includes $295 million to help Puerto Rico continue making Medicaid payments, as well as increases in energy and science funding Trump wants to cut — both policies Democrats had demanded. It also includes $12.5 billion in new military spending and $1.5 billion more for border security requested by Republicans, although that money can't be spent on Trump's wall.