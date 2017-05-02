The daily business briefing: May 2, 2017

Fox News co-president Bill Shine leaving in management shakeup

Fox News co-president Bill Shine stepped down on Monday as a high-level shakeup continued at the ratings-leading cable news channel. "Sadly, Bill Shine resigned today," wrote Rupert Murdoch in a letter to employees. "I know Bill was respected and liked by everybody ... We will all miss him." Murdoch added that Suzanne Scott is now the president of programming and Jay Wallace president of news. Shine served as a longtime lieutenant of former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, who was forced out last summer after facing sexual harassment allegations. Shine's departure came just weeks after more sexual harassment claims resulted in the departure of the channel's biggest money maker, host Bill O'Reilly. The departure of Shine, a well-liked veteran journalist, was seen as a sign that the company is feeling internal pressure to change its corporate culture.