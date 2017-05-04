The daily business briefing: May 4, 2017

Fed holds interest rates steady

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady in the 0.75 percent to 1 percent range as expected on Wednesday. At the end of a two-day meeting, central bank policy makers said they were a bit concerned about how "economic activity slowed," growing by just 0.7 percent in the first quarter. Financial markets had priced in low odds of a hike this month, but put the likelihood of a rate increase in June at better than 50-50. In its statement, the Fed said it did not expect the economy's weakness to last, suggesting its plan to raise rates a couple more times this year remains unchanged. That confidence helped lift U.S. stock futures, pointing to opening gains. "The language was just really to acknowledge some of the slowdown and weakness that has been seen, but also to send the message that it's not enough to deter them from their plans," said Craig Bishop, lead fixed income strategist at RBC Wealth Management.