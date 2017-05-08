The daily business briefing: May 8, 2017

U.N. meeting on Paris climate accord opens in Germany

The United Nations opens climate talks in Bonn, Germany, on Monday as uncertainty looms over whether President Trump will pull the U.S. out of the global deal on cutting carbon emissions that scientists say are driving global warming. Diplomats are expected to use the talks to reach an agreement on how their countries should implement the 2015 Paris accord. President Trump has threatened to "cancel" the deal, or at least back away from promises the U.S. made under former President Barack Obama. U.S. officials are holding a Tuesday meeting in Washington to discuss the matter. In another move closely watched by environmentalists, the Environmental Protection Agency announced that administrator Scott Pruitt is replacing half of the members on a key scientific review board, possibly with industry scientific experts, to change the way the agency evaluates the science behind its regulations.