The daily business briefing: May 10, 2017

Tunnel collapses at nuclear waste site in Washington state

Hundreds of workers had to evacuate or take cover a plutonium-handling facility at the Department of Energy's Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Washington state after part of a tunnel used to store contaminated radioactive materials collapsed. The cave-in occurred on a 20-foot section of the 100-foot rail tunnel at a spot where it joins another tunnel. The government cleans up radioactive materials from the U.S. nuclear weapons program at the facility, about 200 miles from Seattle. "This is purely precautionary," center spokesman Destry Henderson said of the take-cover order in a video posted on Facebook. "No employees were hurt and there is no indication of a spread of radiological contamination."