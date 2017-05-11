The daily business briefing: May 11, 2017

Tesla starts taking orders for its solar roof tiles

Tesla started taking orders on Wednesday for its new glass solar roof tiles, which will be priced higher than a conventional roof but eliminate the need for traditional solar panels. Tesla will start with two of the four styles of roof tiles it has unveiled — black smooth and textured versions. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that the roof tiles, part of the company's effort to become a one-stop shop for green technology from electric cars to solar power, would pay for themselves in electricity savings over two or three decades of use. The tiles, which will be available this summer, came in priced at $21.85 per square foot, slightly lower than the $24.50 Consumer Reports had predicted.