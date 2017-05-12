The daily business briefing: May 12, 2017

Kushner Companies to skip pitch to China investors

The company owned by President Trump's son-in-law and senior aide Jared Kushner said Friday that its leaders would not be making planned sales pitches to Chinese investors this weekend. Executives from Kushner Companies, a real estate business, are trying to pull together $150 million in financing for a New Jersey housing development through a controversial program that offers people who invest $500,000 or more a chance to obtain legal residency in the U.S. The push drew criticism over a potential conflict of interest last weekend after Nicole Meyer Kushner, one of the company's leaders and Jared Kushner's sister, mentioned her brother's name, and said the New Jersey project "means a lot to me and my entire family." The company apologized, saying Meyer was not trying to exploit her brother's connections, and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Kushner had "nothing to do" with the company's dealings in China.