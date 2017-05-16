The daily business briefing: May 16, 2017

Sears sues to prevent vendor from cutting Craftsman tool supply

Sears filed a lawsuit on Monday asking a Chicago court to prevent a vendor, One World Technologies, from cutting its supply of Craftsman power tools. China-based One World has attempted to break a contract with Sears, saying the struggling retail chain could not provide adequate guarantees it would be able to come up with the money to pay for its products. One World could not immediately be reached for comment on the lawsuit. Sears says One World is unfairly trying to exploit negative news coverage about Sears to get out of a legal agreement and get better terms. CEO Edward Lampert wrote in a blog post that Sears is "generally not a litigious company, but we will fight back to protect our legal rights, hold One World to its contractual agreements, and ensure that our customers are not affected by this business dispute."