The daily business briefing: May 23, 2017

Trump to release budget with deep cuts to social programs

President Trump on Tuesday will propose a budget calling for slashing federal spending by $3.6 trillion over 10 years. More than $1 trillion in cuts over a decade would come from spending on safety-net programs for low-income Americans, including Medicaid, food assistance, and other anti-poverty programs. Democrats immediately began expressing anger over the proposal as details began circulating Monday night. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Trump was trying to "pull the rug out from so many Americans who need help" and giving massive tax cuts to the rich. White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said the spending plan, titled A New Foundation for American Greatness, would promote more responsible use of taxpayer money by cutting ineffective programs that discourage people from working. "If you are on food stamps and you are able-bodied, we need you to go to work," he said.