The daily business briefing: May 24, 2017

U.S. stock futures inch up ahead of Fed minutes

U.S. stock futures edged higher early Wednesday ahead of the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting, which could indicate that Fed policy makers believe the economy is doing well enough to justify another interest rate hike as early as June. "We look for the minutes to reinforce the relatively hawkish policy statement with references to a robust labor market and a solid growth outlook," said TD Securities rate strategist Prashant Newnaha in a note. Ahead of the market open, all three major U.S. stock indexes were up by 0.1 percent or less. If the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 close higher on Wednesday, it will be their fifth straight day of gains, their longest winning streak since February.