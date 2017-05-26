The daily business briefing: May 26, 2017

Trump heads to G-7 summit with trade and climate in focus

President Trump meets with his fellow Group of 7 leaders Friday to start two days of talks in Sicily that are expected to focus on trade and climate change. The other G-7 leaders — from Japan, Canada, Germany, France, Britain, and Italy — are expected to press Trump to ease off his campaign threat to promote a protectionist agenda, and his threat to pull out of the 2015 Paris climate agreement. Trump on Thursday told EU officials that Germany was "very bad" because it sells too many cars in the U.S., vowing to "stop that." White House economic adviser Gary Cohn said on Thursday that Trump will emphasize that doing what's right for domestic economic growth is key. "We will have a very robust discussion on trade and we will be talking about what free and open means," Cohn said on the plane taking Trump to Italy. "What the president means by free and open is, we will treat you the way you treat us, meaning if you don't have barriers to trade or you don't have tariffs, we won't have tariffs."